Rangers go for Man Utd midfielder Hannibal

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri could be heading to Scotland this summer.

The all-action youngster is not having the best phase of his career over the past 12 months.

Mejbri barely played last season, while a second half of the season loan to Sevilla was a disaster.

Per Africafoot, he is now being linked to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers in Glasgow.

The Tunisian does not have too many offers from top flight clubs due to a lack of game time recently.

He may be hoping that a move to Rangers would allow him to kick start his career.