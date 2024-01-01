Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal
Man Utd looking to trade Wan-Bissaka for Dutch star

Rangers go for Man Utd midfielder Hannibal

Rangers go for Man Utd midfielder Hannibal
Rangers go for Man Utd midfielder Hannibal
Rangers go for Man Utd midfielder HannibalAction Plus
Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri could be heading to Scotland this summer.

The all-action youngster is not having the best phase of his career over the past 12 months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mejbri barely played last season, while a second half of the season loan to Sevilla was a disaster.

Per Africafoot, he is now being linked to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers in Glasgow.

The Tunisian does not have too many offers from top flight clubs due to a lack of game time recently.

He may be hoping that a move to Rangers would allow him to kick start his career.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMejbri HannibalManchester UnitedRangersFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd prepared to sell four players
Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka warms to Inter Milan swap
DONE DEAL: Wigan management welcome Man Utd striker Hugill