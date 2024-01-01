Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka warms to Inter Milan swap

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is said to be keen to sign for Internazionale.

The Italian giants won the Serie A last season under boss Simone Inzaghi and were in a Champions League final two seasons ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic, if the Red Devils are keen to sell Wan-Bissaka, he would be happy with a move to Inter.

Reports in the European press had suggested a possible swap between the two clubs.

Denzel Dumfries would sign for United, while Wan-Bissaka went to Inter instead.

The 26-year-old still has a year left on his United contract, but can move as a free agent in the summer of 2025.