Tribal Football
Most Read
De Bruyne informs Man City of transfer decision
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal

Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka warms to Inter Milan swap

Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka warms to Inter Milan swap
Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka warms to Inter Milan swap
Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka warms to Inter Milan swapAction Plus
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is said to be keen to sign for Internazionale.

The Italian giants won the Serie A last season under boss Simone Inzaghi and were in a Champions League final two seasons ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, if the Red Devils are keen to sell Wan-Bissaka, he would be happy with a move to Inter.

Reports in the European press had suggested a possible swap between the two clubs.

Denzel Dumfries would sign for United, while Wan-Bissaka went to Inter instead.

The 26-year-old still has a year left on his United contract, but can move as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Mentions
Serie AWan-Bissaka AaronDumfries DenzelManchester UnitedInterPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd looking to trade Wan-Bissaka for Dutch star
AC Milan show interest in Man Utd fullback Wan-Bissaka as enquiry made
Senderos declares Man Utd, Inter Milan target Ndoye 'ready for big team'