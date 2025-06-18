Rangers contact Bournemouth over Max Aarons in potential summer move

Rangers have contacted AFC Bournemouth over defender Max Aarons, seeking to bring him in on loan this summer.

According to Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam and the Daily Echo, the Scottish giants have the English international at the top of their transfer list. This comes after being shifted away from manager Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth side and spending time on loan at Valencia last season.

Rangers boss Russell Martin is working hard behind the scenes, working on a host of signings that can help his side challenge against champions Celtic, who cruised to the league title last season. Although a loan move is on the cards for Aaron, reports suggest that Rangers would prefer to make the deal permanen,t as Martin believes he has the quality to help boost his defense to the next level.

Bournemouth would prefer to sell the 25-year-old permanently instead, as he is still on a long-term contract and Iraola is unlikely to give him many minutes in the future, despite the quality he has shown in previous seasons with the likes of Norwich City. Rangers are also interested in Everton defender Conor Coady and Kwane Poku from Peterborough in what looks to be a defensive reshape from Martin after his side leaked 41 goals in 38 league games last season.