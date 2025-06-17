Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Liverpool signing Mamardashvili: No-one handed me anything at Valencia
Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili has posted a farewell to Valencia and their fans.

Mamardashvili signed for the Reds last season and spent the second-half of the campaign on-loan with Valencia.

He is now moving to England this summer and he posted to social media: “Many thought I was just on trial, and I... tried.

“It wasn’t easy, I made a lot of mistakes and there were a lot of defeats. But even when I was quiet outside, I was fighting inside.” 

The Georgia international also stated: "I know that at Liverpool the competition will be fierce, but I am ready for this new challenge".

