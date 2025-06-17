Kerkez father declares Liverpool move "a done deal"

The father of Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has announced he will be joining Liverpool.

Sebastijan Kerkez has declared the transfer is now a "done deal".

Advertisement Advertisement

He said on the Super Indirektno YouTube show: "It's only Liverpool for us and we're not going anywhere else and we won't talk to other clubs.

"Everything is done between us (personal terms) we just need to sort out some details but it's basically a done deal."

On Liverpool sports director Richaed Hughes, who has been driving the move, Kerkez Snr added: "Richard Hughes brought us to Bournemouth, if he said we go to India, then we go to India, everything is agreed, just some little things."

Liverpool are expected to pay £40-45m to Bournemouth for the Hungary fullback.