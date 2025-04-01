Ramsey eager to build on goalscoring performance in Villa Cup win

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey insists teammate Marcus Rashford is already returning to his very best form.

The Manchester United loanee struck twice in Villa's FA Cup quarterfinal triumph against Preston on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ramsey said, "You can see in training and even watching the England games that he’s been getting that confidence back. Two goals in the FA Cup... he’ll be buzzing and hopefully he can keep scoring.”

Ramsey also scored in victory over Preston and admits he is now feeling fully fit after a series of injury setbacks.

“It’s been coming for quite a while. I spoke after the Champions League game with Celtic and thought my form was improving.

“It’s so hard coming back from injury after injury. You feel like you are getting there, and then you get another niggle. I always think for an attacking player to get that sharpness back, it takes a bit longer than it does for a defender. If you look at Bouba(car) Kamara – he was out for a year with a big injury and he came back like he’d never been away.

“For me, last year I was out and at the start of this season I wasn't feeling great. So, fingers crossed now that I can keep going.”

Ramsey says Villa have it all to play for with two titles and a top four finish all within grasp.

“The next two months need to be our best two months of the season - that’s what the boss keeps saying. We’ve got big games in the Champions League against PSG. But this week against Brighton and Forest – they are massive for us trying to get back in the Champions League next season.

“But the boss made it very clear - even in pre-season - that the Premier League is the main goal. The other competitions come after. As players, you love playing in the Champions League, and you always want to be focused, but the boss is so good at reminding us – what we do in the Champions League this year doesn’t matter if we don’t qualify for next year. So for us players, it’s Premier League.”