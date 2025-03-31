Amorim on Rashford: Every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of Tuesday's clash against Nottingham Forest

Champions League hopefuls Forest welcome a United side that are looking to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season. Forest are third in the Premier League table whilst Amorim’s side sit 13th, 17 points behind their opponents in this fixture.

Amorim first provided some team news which brought some much-needed positive updates.

"Luke (Shaw) is not ready yet. We are starting to do some drills with the team but we are building Luke.

"Mason Mount is feeling better but he was on the bench in the last game, Kobbie (Mainoo) is almost ready, Jonny (Evans) is recovering, (Lisandro Martinez) is out. (Harry) Maguire is also ready to go to the game and (Leny) Yoro, yes."

He was also asked about on Ayden Heaven, who was stretchered off against Leicester City.

"It is not so serious. He is recovering. He is not yet ready to play but he will return this season, for sure."

Amorim then commented on Marcus Rashford's form on loan with Aston Villa after he bagged a brace against Preston North End at the weekend.

"We have a lot of games to play and I am focused on my team and my players and Rashford is not my player at the moment.

"But every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club so we are happy with that."

The Portuguese head coach then spoke on his side's targets for the remainder of the season as they chase down the Europa League as well as a European spot.

"You can say I am really confident. I feel the players are more confident, the energy is different. But I also know that can change with results.

"We are focused on maintaining the energy and we are working on some things we can improve a lot. Even winning the games, we can acknowledge that we have a lot to improve. But we are in a different moment, more confident and we are ready for the final two months of the season.

"I don’t know which place we are going to finish but we are looking up and we want to win games."

Next, he opened up on the on the busy schedule which can cause a lot of fatigue at this point in the season for top players who try to play every game possible.

"I think it is also really exciting because they are really tough matches, but we already have that kind of schedule in recent weeks with less players.

"So it is really important for us to have all the players to fight and rotate during the matches. Different characteristics give us different opportunities to win matches.

"I know we have at least three matches in Premier League now that are really tough but the team are ready to face those games and the Europa League is also a key focus for us at this stage."

Finally, he opened up on Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and the fantastic job he has done at the club so far this campaign.

"First of all, I am not surprised (by Forest's strong season). Because I know the work he did in Portugal, in Spain, I know he did really well here with Wolves. He went to Tottenham, started really well and things happen.

"I know he is a top manager, and you feel it in the team - the environment they have, when you see his team play, you can see the energy. They are so happy, they have mobility. I am not surprised."