Ramsey on squad depth at Villa: We have got such a strong squad, It’s full of good players

Ramsey on the depth at Villa: We have got such a strong squad, It’s full of good players

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has hailed the squad depth under manager Unai Emery as they prepare for two huge games.

Villa are set to play crucial league games against Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle in April while also facing two Champions League quarter-final legs against Paris Saint-Germain, who knocked out Liverpool in the last round. Ramsey backed his side ahead of what will be several tough weeks and believes they have the squad to compete.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We are buzzing for the fans and to get the reception we got after the final whistle, it was good to see,” Ramsey said.

“We have got such a strong squad, if you look at the bench today, Ollie Watkins is an England international, John McGinn is the Scottish captain. It’s full of good players and we have a good team spirit.

“We want to do well in the Premier League, in the Champions League and in the FA Cup.

“We have got two big games coming up in the Premier League this week and then another big game against PSG. So we have a busy schedule, but also a big team and will are going to need it.

“We watched their game yesterday and they played really well. It will be my first time playing at Wembley, so I am really looking forward to it.”

Palace have won 10 of their last 12 games in all competitions since mid-January which is down to the genius of Emery as well as rotation which is only possible through the squad depth at Villa as they continue to compete at the highest level.