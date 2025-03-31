Jordan on Rashford: Anyone with half a brain knew he would perform at Villa

Simon Jordan has spoken on Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford and his loan spell at Aston Villa which is proving to be a huge success.

The broadcaster spoke to talkSPORT about the 27-year-old who scored a brace in the FA Cup win over Preston North End at the weekend. Jordan praised Rashford and claimed it was obvious that he would do well under manager Unai Emery as he left United.

“The player took it upon himself to announce to the world via his PR representative Henry Winter that he wasn't very happy at Man United and wanted a new opportunity,” Jordan told the White and Jordan show.

“So you've got a manager now that's going ‘Right, I've come in mid-season, I'm shaking it up a little bit, I've got problems. What I need is everyone alongside me. I don't need him going and doing what he wants to do, which is going and having an interview with the media to impart his particular brand of wisdom’.

“I could have bet you, and in fact I did, any money in the world that would see Rashford come alive for Villa. Fantastic. Wait until Villa have got to write a cheque out. I think Villa are too canny and too wise to fall into this trap.”

However, despite Rashford’s excellent form Jordan believes that he will not be staying long term and when it comes to the summer transfer window Villa will not splash the cash to keep him full time.

It's one thing having a player on loan when you're paying a small percentage of his wages, so it's a small transaction. You have him for four months, it costs you £5m to £6m - nothing, nobody cares, you're getting that back from gate receipts of the Champions League.

“Rashford is clever enough to know that if he goes to Aston Villa and stinks it out there he's got a problem coming his way. So everybody with half a brain knew he was going to lift a leg.”

“I think they're too wise. First of all, they're not going to be able to want to pay £320,000 a week and a £50 million transfer fee, it's too big a deal.”