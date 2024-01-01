Ramsdale sends message to Southampton fans after disappointing Bournemouth defeat

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has sent a clear message to fans after their 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old has had a tough time since joining from Arsenal this summer after conceding 10 goals in just 4 appearances for a Saints side that sit bottom of the Premier League.

Russel Martin’s side slumped to a fifth defeat in their opening six games as the Cherries ripped them apart in the opening half.

Ramsdale took to social media to address the performance and speak directly to fans after the game.

“We didn’t show enough fight and character in the first half which is disappointing after the support you have given us!

"The only way out is by working! Thank you to both sets of fans for the reception it means so much to myself."

Ramsdale signed a four-year contract at the club and is set to face his old club Arsenal in the club’s next fixture.