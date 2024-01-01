Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure
Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move

Ramsdale sends message to Southampton fans after disappointing Bournemouth defeat

Ramsdale sends message to Southampton fans after disappointing Bournemouth defeat
Ramsdale sends message to Southampton fans after disappointing Bournemouth defeatAction Plus
Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has sent a clear message to fans after their 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old has had a tough time since joining from Arsenal this summer after conceding 10 goals in just 4 appearances for a Saints side that sit bottom of the Premier League. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Russel Martin’s side slumped to a fifth defeat in their opening six games as the Cherries ripped them apart in the opening half. 

Ramsdale took to social media to address the performance and speak directly to fans after the game. 

“We didn’t show enough fight and character in the first half which is disappointing after the support you have given us! 

"The only way out is by working! Thank you to both sets of fans for the reception it means so much to myself." 

Ramsdale signed a four-year contract at the club and is set to face his old club Arsenal in the club’s next fixture.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRamsdale AaronSouthamptonBournemouthArsenal
Related Articles
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick
Antti Niemi exclusive: Ramsdale can save points for Southampton - but why did Arsenal sell?!
Southampton keeper Ramsdale: An Arsenal grudge?