Ramsay praises Man Utd Ten Hag as an "impressive guy with a real sense of strength and conviction"

Manchester United’s former first team coach Eric Ramsay has spoken about manager Erik ten Hag.

Ramsay left the club midway through last season to fulfill his professional ambitions.

He is now the coach of Minnesota United in Major League Soccer in the United States.

“For sure, I took loads from working with Erik. A really impressive guy with a real sense of strength and conviction,” he stated, per The Mail.

“Watching Erik from a step removed, dealing with the enormity of what you have at Manchester United when things aren’t going well, that was really helpful.

“It’s how you deal with these moments that are absolutely decisive in whether you can keep a group going and how far you go as a coach.

“Even with the guys I saw from two steps back at Chelsea, with (Frank) Lampard and (Thomas) Tuchel when I was working with the Under-23s there, you can’t fail to take things from them.”

