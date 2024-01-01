Toney could leave Brentford as HUGE Premier League sides circle

Tribal Football
Brentford are prepared to slash their asking price for Ivan Toney this summer.

The England striker has not attracted the interest that some at the club were expecting.

Toney, who was at Euro 2024 with England, has not been the subject of any formal bid.

Per The Sun, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have stated they will not be bidding.

All of these clubs do have interest in Toney, but find him significantly overpriced at present.

Tottenham and West Ham are the two teams most eager to conduct negotiations.

