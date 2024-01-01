Tribal Football
Chelsea in talks with Fulham midfielder Pereira
Chelsea are eying Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira.

After a superb past season with the Cottagers, the Brazil international is ready to make a big club move away.

And Globo says Chelsea are entering the tug of war for Pereira.

Chelsea have made contact with the player's agent Kia Joorabchian to discuss a transfer this summer.

Pereira is said to have a verbal agreement with Fulham to leave if a major bid is received.

Monaco are also showing an interest in Pereira - who, however, prefers to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea are said to be ready to pay around £35m to land the former Manchester United midfielder.

