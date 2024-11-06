Rak-Sakyi happy settling future with new Chelsea deal

Samuel Rak-Sakyi is delighted with his new deal at Chelsea.

The teenage attacker inked a new two-year contract in August.

"I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am today," the 19-year-old told chelseafc.com. "It’s a dream to be playing for my club. I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved so far and I’m hoping to do even more here.

"Chelsea means everything to me. I’ve been here since I was eight and it’s been a long journey. I hope to continue progressing and showing the club what I’m capable of doing.

"Signing a new contract in August was a huge moment for me. It felt like a reward for all the hard work I’ve put in, especially after dealing with an injury that set me back just when I felt I was making real progress.

"Despite the timing, I stayed focused and getting the contract renewal really made me feel proud and motivated to keep pushing.

"I’m grateful to the club for believing in me and signing for another two years means I have more time to keep developing and to hopefully achieve even more here. It’s a chance to keep working hard, play more games and show what I can contribute on the pitch."