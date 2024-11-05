Tribal Football
Chelsea to keep key defender being linked with huge move away in January

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea are said to have no intention of allowing Benoit Badiashile to leave the club.

The 23-year-old is being linked with a move away from the club due to a lack of game time.

With Badiashile being such a highly rated prospect, the club are not eager to part company just yet.

football.london's Chelsea reporter Bobby Vincent said: "Benoit Badiashile is not going anywhere. Reports from France claiming 23yo is for sale in January are understood to be wide of the mark.

"Chelsea see Badiashile as a big part of their long-term project. Likewise, the defender is believed to be happy at Stamford Bridge."

The defender moved to Chelsea from Monaco in January 2023, signing a seven and a half year deal.

