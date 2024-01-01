Rabiot could make Premier League debut as Man Utd interested

Tribal Football
France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is a free agent this summer and could be heading to the Premier League.

The experienced former Paris Saint-Germain star has run down his contract at Juventus.

After a few very good seasons, Rabiot is now ready to depart Italy at the age of 29.

Per Fabrizio Romano, he does not have an agreement with Juve and will likely listen to other offers.

The source adds that Manchester United are among the teams circling for Rabiot.

The Red Devils were linked to him over the past two summer transfer windows under coach Erik ten Hag.

