Juventus coach Motta confirms Rabiot exit; discusses Luiz, Miretti plans

Juventus coach Thiago Motta has announced Adrien Rabiot is leaving.

Now off contract, Rabiot is said be in talks with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

Motta has now confirmed his former PSG teammate is leaving, saying today: "As a friend I will be happy if he is happy elsewhere, I have known him for a long time and I wish him the best."

On his hopes for new signing Douglas Luiz, he said: "He's a great player, we did a great job to have him with us. He's a Brazilian international, he had an important season arriving in the Champions League and playing in all the matches.

"He's a complete player who also knows how to score, yes He will adapt easily to our game. I see in midfield, taller or shorter, he must also be able to change roles within the game. Depending on the teams we face, he can also play as a defender."

On Fabio Miretti's new deal, he added: "He can improve on everything, he is young, he is an excellent player and his head is focused on work. I am happy for him. Yesterday he did not sign a contract, he signed a great responsibility which is to play for Juventus. I am happy that he is with us and he will definitely give us a hand."