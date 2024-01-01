Juventus coach Motta confirms Rabiot exit; discusses Luiz, Miretti plans

Now off contract, Rabiot is said be in talks with Manchester United and Liverpool.
Motta has now confirmed his former PSG teammate is leaving, saying today: "As a friend I will be happy if he is happy elsewhere, I have known him for a long time and I wish him the best."
On his hopes for new signing Douglas Luiz, he said: "He's a great player, we did a great job to have him with us. He's a Brazilian international, he had an important season arriving in the Champions League and playing in all the matches.
"He's a complete player who also knows how to score, yes He will adapt easily to our game. I see in midfield, taller or shorter, he must also be able to change roles within the game. Depending on the teams we face, he can also play as a defender."
On Fabio Miretti's new deal, he added: "He can improve on everything, he is young, he is an excellent player and his head is focused on work. I am happy for him. Yesterday he did not sign a contract, he signed a great responsibility which is to play for Juventus. I am happy that he is with us and he will definitely give us a hand."