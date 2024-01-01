Tribal Football
Quinn signs first professional contract with Villa

Keilan Quinn has signed his first professional contract with Aston Villa this week after leaving West Bromwich Albion earlier this summer.

The young midfielder joined Villa’s Academy earlier this year and has been a key player for the Under-18s so far this season. 

Academy manager Mark Harrison spoke on the youngster and how pleased he has been with his development. 

“We are delighted to see Keilan sign his professional contract. 

“Since he joined us, we have been really pleased with his development and the contributions he has made. 

“He is an intelligent ball-playing midfielder who we feel has long-term potential. We look forward to seeing how he develops.” 

 

