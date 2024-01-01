Iroegbunam speaks on Bournemouth loss and how Everton need to improve concentration

Tim Iroegbunam has opened up about Everton's shocking loss against Bournemouth which has left the squad hungry for a win against Aston Villa this weekend.

Despite the defeat, the midfielder was described as one of the best players on the pitch against Bournemouth as his side collapsed to a 3-2 loss.

Advertisement Advertisement

Everton face Villa this weekend away from home in what will be a tough test in which the side will be looking to bounce back and claim their first three points of the season.

Iroegbunam spoke on the Bournemouth loss and what the team need to improve on going forward.

“It’s a case of seeing the game through. You could tell from the first 85 minutes how well we played and how much we did during the week to prepare for the game.

“The patterns of play we produced for those first 85 minutes must have been amazing to watch but then we had just nine minutes or so lack of concentration, not being able to see it through.

“That’s our responsibility but you can’t take those first 85 minutes away from us. Despite the pain we’re all feeling, we most definitely still take some positives from it.

“The result speaks for itself. Players went away on international duty, so we haven’t all been here to discuss it, but everyone knows.”