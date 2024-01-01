Tribal Football
Marseille keeper Rulli defends Villa's Martinez: A great person
Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has defended Aston Villa's Emi Martinez over his antics with Argentina.

Rulli is well aware of his Argentina teammate's rivalry with France, but insists Martinez is misunderstood.

He told L'Equipe: "I am very good friends with him, we have a great relationship, and I understand very well what Dibu provokes in others. But if you really know him, he is a great person, a very good person.

:But that's what he was saying: when it comes to competition, he wants to win and he will do everything possible to beat you. I have my own routine, I would not be able to do what he does before a penalty shootout, not because I don't like it, but because at that moment I think about something else.

"We study penalty shootouts a lot, and before this (World Cup) final too, nothing was down to chance, we had trained a lot." 

