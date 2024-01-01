Maatsen hails Villa home support for derby win

Aston Villa fullback Ian Maatsen hailed the home support for their derby win against Wolves.

Villa fell behind early before fighting back to win 3-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

"This stadium is amazing, you have to create that atmosphere that you can come back any time," Maatsen told Villa TV about the comeback.

"They (fans) gave us the belief to keep believing and we scored three amazing goals.

"It shows that here at Villa Park, it is a special place and any opponent who comes here, it has to feel scary, so we did that again. Very happy."