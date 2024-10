Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has signed a new contract.

Quansah has penned a new, long-term deal with the Reds.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I couldn't be happier at this minute," he told Liverpool's official website.

"I think the way the new manager has come in, his coaching style has definitely been a massive part of that.

"I think this is the best club in the world for me to develop at and become a better player."