Liverpool target Huerta: Europe my dream

Mexican winger Cesar Huerta believes that he is going to get a dream move to Europe soon.

The forward is said to be confident he will soon be able to play in one of the world’s top leagues.

Huerta, who is 23, had a move to Liverpool fall apart during the summer transfer window.

Huerta told ESPN: "It didn’t move me at all, I’m very focused and I know that by doing things well, sooner or later a new opportunity will come.

“With Pumas we fight for the first place. There will be a lot of spotlight myself and I will look to consecrate here first with a title and in the long run the achievements will open doors for me. 

“But first I think of Pumas, an institution that requires that concentration and one has to live up to it. I have a dream which is to go to Europe. That has always been my dream, and I know that Pumas is going to help me fulfil it."

