Liverpool target Huerta: Europe my dream

The forward is said to be confident he will soon be able to play in one of the world’s top leagues.
Huerta, who is 23, had a move to Liverpool fall apart during the summer transfer window.
Huerta told ESPN: "It didn’t move me at all, I’m very focused and I know that by doing things well, sooner or later a new opportunity will come.
“With Pumas we fight for the first place. There will be a lot of spotlight myself and I will look to consecrate here first with a title and in the long run the achievements will open doors for me.
“But first I think of Pumas, an institution that requires that concentration and one has to live up to it. I have a dream which is to go to Europe. That has always been my dream, and I know that Pumas is going to help me fulfil it."