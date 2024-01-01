Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer

Liverpool eager to secure defensive pair to new deals

Liverpool eager to secure defensive pair to new deals
Liverpool eager to secure defensive pair to new dealsAction Plus
Premier League giants Liverpool are said to be close to securing two key players to long-term deals.

The Reds are progressing with contract talks for two of their defenders - Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate.Per The Mirror, the Anfield club hope that they can tie down both by offering them wage rises.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Konate has become a mainstay in defence alongside Virgil Van Dijk so far this season.

While Quansah is still young, he has already shown that he can handle the Premier League.

Konate has two years left on his deal, while Quansah does hae three years left on his current terms.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKonate IbrahimaQuansah JarellLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Carvajal crock has Real Madrid intensifying plans for Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool target Huerta: Europe my dream
Liverpool and Quansah in advanced talks over new contract