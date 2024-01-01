Liverpool eager to secure defensive pair to new deals

Premier League giants Liverpool are said to be close to securing two key players to long-term deals.

The Reds are progressing with contract talks for two of their defenders - Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate.Per The Mirror, the Anfield club hope that they can tie down both by offering them wage rises.

Advertisement Advertisement

Konate has become a mainstay in defence alongside Virgil Van Dijk so far this season.

While Quansah is still young, he has already shown that he can handle the Premier League.

Konate has two years left on his deal, while Quansah does hae three years left on his current terms.