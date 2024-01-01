Tribal Football
Pumas winger Huerta: Liverpool attempt didn't unsettle me
Pumas winger Cesar Huerta has no regrets missing a move to Liverpool over the summer.

The Mexico international attracted an approach from the Reds, but insists he's happy to focus on Pumas and LigaMx.

 “It didn’t move me at all, I’m very focused and I know that by doing things well, sooner or later a new opportunity will come,” he said.

“With Pumas we fight for the first place. There will be a lot of spotlight… to seek to consecrate myself here first with a title and in the long run the achievements will open doors for me.

"But first I think of Pumas, an institution that requires that concentration and one has to live up to it.”

