Bayern Munich chief Eberl dismisses Liverpool, Man City Musiala rumours
Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl is confident they will secure Jamal Musiala to a new contract.

The former Chelsea junior is being linked with a return to England where Manchester City and Liverpool are keen.

With a contract to 2026, Bayern are keen to extend the arrangement, though Musiala has so far been non-committal over talks about a new deal.

However, Eberl said: "I am very confident. Something is happening here. And Jamal notices that too.

"I see no reason why he should leave FC Bayern."

