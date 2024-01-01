Adeyemi linked with Premier League move as Liverpool interested

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is being linked with a shock move to the Premier League.

The diminutive winger, who is only 22, is being seen as a possible Liverpool target.

Per BILD, the Reds have been watching Adeyemi in the Bundesliga this term.

They are very keen on bringing him in if he continues his present development.

The German scored three times in a 7-1 win over Celtic in the Champions League in midweek.

Adeyemi would not come cheap, as the Reds would have to pay around £42.6M to land the talent.