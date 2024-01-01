Larsson ends Arsenal, Liverpool rumours with surprise Eintracht Frankfurt decision

Hugo Larsson has ended all speculation about his future at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Having attracted enquiries from Arsenal and Liverpool over the summer, the Swede has now penned a new deal with his German club.

Larsson is now committed to Eintracht Frankfurt to 2028.

"Hugo has developed in a very good way during his first year at Eintracht Frankfurt and he has quickly managed to adapt to the Bundesliga. He has added a lot of quality to our game and we are convinced that he will continue to develop," said sporting director Timmo Hardung to the club's website.

Larsson also said: "When Eintracht offered me to sign a new contract early on, I was sure that I wanted it. I feel very comfortable in the club and in the city, and I have felt a lot of trust since day one."