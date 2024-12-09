Tribal Football
Tottenham's Bissouma takes responsibility for disappointing Chelsea defeat

Ansser Sadiq
Midfielder Yves Bissouma is said to have taken full responsibility for Tottenham's defeat this weekend.

Spurs were beaten 4-3 by Chelsea, despite being 2-0 up, in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bissouma, who gave away a crucial penalty, admitted that he should have done much better.

He wrote on social media: "I'm so sad for that mistake. It's burning me because we lost the game today from this mistake.

"I feel sorry for my teammates, staff, and fans. I take all the responsibility for that one.

"l'll learn from this one. It's time now to show the real me.

"Thanks for all the support."

 

