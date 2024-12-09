Tottenham's Bissouma takes responsibility for disappointing Chelsea defeat

Midfielder Yves Bissouma is said to have taken full responsibility for Tottenham's defeat this weekend.

Spurs were beaten 4-3 by Chelsea, despite being 2-0 up, in the Premier League on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bissouma, who gave away a crucial penalty, admitted that he should have done much better.

He wrote on social media: "I'm so sad for that mistake. It's burning me because we lost the game today from this mistake.

"I feel sorry for my teammates, staff, and fans. I take all the responsibility for that one.

"l'll learn from this one. It's time now to show the real me.

"Thanks for all the support."

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>