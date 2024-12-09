Martin admits he does not understand social media abuse of Southampton captain Stephens

Southampton manager Russell Martin has revealed he does not understand the social media abuse captain Jack Stephens has received.

Stephens was sent off in the 5-1 defeat against Chelsea which was his second red card of the season. This led to him deleting all of his social media accounts after he was attacked online by frustrated fans who believed his red card cost them dearly.

Following online abuse suffered by Saints midfielder Will Smallbone last season, Martin explained his thoughts on the situation which has gotten out of hand.

"I don't think it ever should cross the line to personal abuse. I don't how can you abuse someone as a person when you just don't know them," said Martin.

"It's the same as in anything, I think if you want to have judgement and be critical as a football player there's no problem but not as a person.

"Unless you know someone then I don't understand how you can be critical so I hope it hasn't gone into that. I'm sure people will be frustrated by Wednesday.

Martin hopes the abuse does not continue and Stephens can return to social media without the abusive messages which he says should mean very little to him.

"I hope it hasn't got personal although I'm sure on social media and in the cesspit of X or Twitter whatever it's called now there will be some.

"But I think Jack is big enough and old enough to understand the reality of what that actually means, which is very little.”

Southampton face a long break before welcoming Tottenham to St.Mary’s on Sunday afternoon. Martin will be looking to collect 3 points against a Spurs side that has lost their last two games with manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly under threat.

