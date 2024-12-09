Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
Ashworth pushed Southgate for Man Utd job over Amorim

Chelsea manager Maresca explains Lavia's halftime change

Paul Vegas
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Lavia's halftime change
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Lavia's halftime changeAction Plus
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has explained why he took off Romeo Lavia during victory at Tottenham.

Lavia  was hooked by Maresca at half-time, but not before he had been elbowed in the back of the head by Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Maresca says the change was made due to hamstring issues.

"We had a problem with Lavia. (Malo) Gusto was inside. We just a little bit the two attacking midfielders. The change was good.

"He felt a hamstring problem. Now he's okay. We don't want to take any risks," said Maresca.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueLavia RomeoChelseaTottenham
Related Articles
Spurs boss Postecoglou details Romero setback
Tottenham boss Postecoglou upset with ref calls in Chelsea defeat: Bizarre
Chelsea boss Maresca: Was that our biggest win?