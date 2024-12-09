Chelsea manager Maresca explains Lavia's halftime change

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has explained why he took off Romeo Lavia during victory at Tottenham.

Lavia was hooked by Maresca at half-time, but not before he had been elbowed in the back of the head by Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski.

However, Maresca says the change was made due to hamstring issues.

"We had a problem with Lavia. (Malo) Gusto was inside. We just a little bit the two attacking midfielders. The change was good.

"He felt a hamstring problem. Now he's okay. We don't want to take any risks," said Maresca.

