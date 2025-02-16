Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
PSV set price for Newcastle, Liverpool target Bakayoko
PSV set price for Newcastle, Liverpool target Bakayoko
PSV Eindhoven have set their price for Johan Bakayoko.

Knowing Newcastle United and Liverpool are following the Belgium international, PSV are readying themselves to sell the attacker.

ChronicleLive says PSV will consider €40m as a starting point for negotiations.

Newcastle are serious about a move for Bakayoko, while Liverpool's move is contingent on Mohamed Salah's future.

The Egypt striker is off contract at the end of the season.

