Newcastle monitoring PSV Eindhoven's Bakayoko in major £50M move this summer

Newcastle United are closely monitoring Belgium winger Johan Bakayoko ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have deployed scouts across Europe, with the PSV Eindhoven star identified as an ideal fit for Eddie Howe’s dynamic squad.

Bakayoko, valued at around £50M, has impressed with 10 goals and three assists in 31 appearances this season.

Newcastle face competition from Liverpool, whose scouts have also been tracking the 20-year-old in the Netherlands, per Chronicle Live.

Juventus were previously interested but have reportedly cooled their pursuit.

The Magpies are eager to strengthen their right wing after Miguel Almiron’s move to Atlanta United.