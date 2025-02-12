Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout

Newcastle monitoring PSV Eindhoven's Bakayoko in major £50M move this summer

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle monitoring PSV Eindhoven's Bakayoko in major £50M move this summer
Newcastle monitoring PSV Eindhoven's Bakayoko in major £50M move this summerAction Plus
Newcastle United are closely monitoring Belgium winger Johan Bakayoko ahead of the summer transfer window. 

The Magpies have deployed scouts across Europe, with the PSV Eindhoven star identified as an ideal fit for Eddie Howe’s dynamic squad. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bakayoko, valued at around £50M, has impressed with 10 goals and three assists in 31 appearances this season. 

Newcastle face competition from Liverpool, whose scouts have also been tracking the 20-year-old in the Netherlands, per Chronicle Live.

Juventus were previously interested but have reportedly cooled their pursuit. 

The Magpies are eager to strengthen their right wing after Miguel Almiron’s move to Atlanta United.

Mentions
Bakayoko JohanHowe EddieNewcastle UtdPSVLiverpoolAtlanta UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Scholes says Newcastle striker Isak deserves "bigger and better" than Arsenal
Newcastle boss Howe welcomes Liverpool for Cup final: But focus now is Birmingham
Newcastle boss Howe admits he didn't want to lose Juventus signing Kelly