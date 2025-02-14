Prem trio scouting Feyenoord winger Paixao

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Three Premier League clubs, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Bournemouth, are chasing Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao.

The Brazilian impressed in the Champions League, scoring the winner against AC Milan and troubling Kyle Walker at De Kuip.

Newcastle and Bournemouth both sent scouts to watch him in the Champions League play-off first leg.

Paixao, 24, has recorded eight goals and 14 assists across the Eredivisie and Champions League this season.

The winger, who joined Feyenoord from Coritiba in 2022, is keen on a move to England this summer.

Feyenoord are believed to value him at around £25 million, with Premier League clubs closely monitoring his performances, per The Sun.

