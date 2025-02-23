PSV set price for Newcastle, Liverpool target Bakayoko

PSV Eindhoven will demand a top price to sell Johan Bakayoko this summer.

The Belgium attacker is expected to leave PSV at the end of the season, says Voetbal24.

A move to England is mooted for Bakayoko, who is on the radar of Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Newcastle are seeking to do business for €40m with PSV for Bakayoko at season's end.

However, PSV hope to raise closer to €60m from his sale over the summer.