PSV set price for Newcastle, Liverpool target Bakayoko
PSV Eindhoven will demand a top price to sell Johan Bakayoko this summer.
The Belgium attacker is expected to leave PSV at the end of the season, says Voetbal24.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A move to England is mooted for Bakayoko, who is on the radar of Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham.
Newcastle are seeking to do business for €40m with PSV for Bakayoko at season's end.
However, PSV hope to raise closer to €60m from his sale over the summer.