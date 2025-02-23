Tribal Football
Most Read
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Pederol: Guardiola wants to leave Man City; renewing was 'involuntary'
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future

PSV set price for Newcastle, Liverpool target Bakayoko

Paul Vegas
PSV set price for Newcastle, Liverpool target Bakayoko
PSV set price for Newcastle, Liverpool target BakayokoAction Plus
PSV Eindhoven will demand a top price to sell Johan Bakayoko this summer.

The Belgium attacker is expected to leave PSV at the end of the season, says Voetbal24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A move to England is mooted for Bakayoko, who is on the radar of Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Newcastle are seeking to do business for €40m with PSV for Bakayoko at season's end.

However, PSV hope to raise closer to €60m from his sale over the summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBakayoko JohanPSVNewcastle UtdLiverpoolTottenhamEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle watching Celtic attacker Kuhn
Newcastle, Spurs target Gomes assures Lille fans
Spurs, Newcastle target Gomes signs with new agents