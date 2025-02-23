Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle watching Celtic attacker Kuhn
Action Plus
Newcastle United are watching Celtic attacker Nicolas Kuhn.

The Sun says Newcastle are keen to add a goalscoring wide player to manager Eddie Howe's squad for next season.

And German Kuhn is under consideration for Toon chiefs.

Kuhn joined Celtic last summer from Rapid Vienna and has a deal to 2029.

Also being watched is PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, who is expected to be allowed to leave by the Eredivisie giants this summer.

 

