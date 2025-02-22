Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe
Man Utd boss Amorim: We face Everton after really good week
Getafe coach Bordalas ready for Real Betis: Antony magnificent; Pellegrini rivalry?

Newcastle, Spurs target Gomes assures Lille fans

Paul Vegas
Newcastle, Spurs target Gomes assures Lille fans
Newcastle, Spurs target Gomes assures Lille fansTribalfootball
Angel Gomes insists his focus is on Lille.

The England midfielder is off contract in June and is interesting Newcastle United and Tottenham. He has this week signed with new agents.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 "I’m aware of clubs enquiring about my situation," stated Gomes, "but I’m now completely focused on Lille.

"I want to finish the season in the best way possible, and then we will see what happens.

"I’m focused on the present and not on negotiations."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGomes AngelLilleNewcastle UtdTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs, Newcastle target Gomes signs with new agents
Chelsea revive plans for Palace defender Guehi
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag