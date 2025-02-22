Newcastle, Spurs target Gomes assures Lille fans

Angel Gomes insists his focus is on Lille.

The England midfielder is off contract in June and is interesting Newcastle United and Tottenham. He has this week signed with new agents.

"I’m aware of clubs enquiring about my situation," stated Gomes, "but I’m now completely focused on Lille.

"I want to finish the season in the best way possible, and then we will see what happens.

"I’m focused on the present and not on negotiations."