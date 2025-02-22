Spurs, Newcastle target Gomes signs with new agents

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is preparing to leave this summer.

Gomes, formerly of Manchester United, is off contract at LOSC in June and ready to depart.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Angel Gomes signed with ROOF as new agency to represent him ahead of summer transfer window.

"Gomes will leave Lille as free agent and his next move will be decided in the next months."

Tottenham and Newcastle are both interested in the England international.