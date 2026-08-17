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PSG wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye agrees personal terms with Liverpool

PSG wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye agrees personal terms with Liverpool
PSG wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye agrees personal terms with LiverpoolČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Yigit Oerme / Ps Images

PSG youngster Ibrahim Mbaye has reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the 2026-27 season following the departure of Mohamed Salah earlier in the summer.

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It’s been widely reported that the Premier League side have cast their eyes towards Paris and are interested in Bradley Barcola as well as Mbaye, 18.

According to RMC Sport, Mbaye has now agreed personal terms with Liverpool as a move to Anfield edges closer.

It’s understood Mbaye will sign a five-year deal with Andoni Iraola’s side as talks between the two clubs over a fee continue.

German giants Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the Senegal international but he currently has his heart set on a move to Merseyside.

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