Liverpool reach personal terms with Barcola this week but "PSG valuation remains high"

Bradley Barcola's move to Paris Saint-Germain is almost complete as Liverpool reach personal terms with the winger.

A £35M deal for Osasuna winger Victor Munoz is the only significant piece of business done for the Reds alongside the £55m arrival of Jeremy Jacquet which was sealed in January.

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Following the departure of Mohamed Salah, Liverpool are keen to add at least one more winger to their ranks before the season kicks off in less than two weeks time.

Liverpool are chasing down Barcola as well as his PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye in what would be a fine haul under manager Andoni Iraola who is clearly seeking to inject pace and venom into his attack.

Speaking on Monday morning, Fabrizio Romano revealed that an agreement had been reached with Barcola and now it was down to the clubs to agree a fee.

“Liverpool have the final green light from Bradley Barcola on personal terms.

“The negotiations with PSG over the fee continue as clubs are in direct, official conversation.

“Up to #LFC as PSG valuation remains high.”

Liverpool, who broke the British transfer record on a couple of occasions 12 months ago when snapping up Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, are not afraid to splash the cash.

Liverpool are planning to have five wingers at the end of the window as per Sky Sports and it is very likely that once a deal for Barcola is complete, Iraola will launch a bid for Mbaye almost immediately.