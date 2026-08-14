Liverpool handed major Barcola boost as PSG reach verbal agreement with Ajax for Godts

Liverpool's move for Bradley Barcola could go through soon as Paris Saint-Germain find a replacement.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday afternoon that PSG had reached a “verbal agreement with Ajax for Mika Godts” in a deal “worth €55m” that has been verbally agreed between the two sides.

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Reports were quick to point out that Godts is likely to step in for Barcola who has been linked with the Reds for over a month now alongside teammate Ibrahim Mbaye whose move to Merseyside now looks less likely as his price is reportedly too high.

With Godts and Ferran Torres signed, PSG boss Luis Enrique would have as many as nine potential winger options to choose from for the 2026/27 season which is untenable going forward.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this week that a move for Godts would soften up PSG’s stance on Barcola, allowing him to finally make the move to Liverpool who are crying out for reinforcements in attack.

PSG have now made it clear to Liverpool that there is room to negotiate on the asking price which sits at around £120M which seems a fair price in the modern market which is massively overinflated.

Liverpool have already bolstered their forward line with the signing of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz so far this summer but with the departure of Mohamed Salah and imminent loss of Cody Gakpo to Tottenham means manager Andoni Iraola is keen to add Barcola to his ranks.

The Premier League side have already agreed personal terms with Barcola but now it is down to finances which may shift now PSG have a replacement.