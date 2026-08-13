Chris Waddle claims Liverpool is 'the perfect destination' for PSG star Barcola

Liverpool are expected to step up their transfer push for PSG winger Bradley Barcola ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season kickoff.

Barcola was an unused substitute in PSG's 2-1 UEFA Super Cup final win over Aston Villa in Salzburg as a further indication of the club's plan to move him on as Ferran Torres arrives in Paris.

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PSG have agreed a €50M package to land Torres from Barcelona - and part of that fee will be offset by Barcola's sale - but as it stands, Liverpool will not match their rumoured £130-45M valuation.

Former England international - and triple Ligue 1 title winner with Marseille - Chris Waddle, has encouraged Barcola to take his chance at Anfield, if the two clubs can reach a compromise.

"If I was advising Barcola, I’d tell him to go to Liverpool because he’s going to have more license to play his own game under Andoni Iraola.

"To be able to go and do what he does, because that’s why people want to spend all that money to sign him.

"At PSG, he gets the ball and takes on his full back, but if he played for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta would probably be too worried about him losing the ball. Suddenly he’s lost 50% or 75% of his game.

"If he plays for Liverpool, Iraola will want him to take on defenders, run at people and create danger. That’s too much of a risk for a manager like Arteta. If I was Barcola, and I was picking between the two, I’d go to Liverpool."