PSG willing to sell Man Utd target Ugarte

PSG star Manuel Ugarte is being linked with a move to Manchester United.

The French club are willing to sell the Uruguayan defensive midfielder for a reasonable fee.

Per The Mail, PSG are ready to sell for the fee that it took to bring Ugarte to the club.

The French champions spent around £51 million last summer to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

Now United will have to negotiate for a similar sum, or risk missing out on the ex-Sporting CP star.

Ugarte is one who can shine at the highest level, but is not an ideal fit within PSG coach Luis Enrique’s possession based system.

