Man Utd face Prem competition for PSG midfielder Ugarte

Manchester United are facing pressure from an unnamed Premier League club to sign Manuel Ugarte.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Uruguay star is available for a £50 million fee this summer.

Per the i newspaper, United are not the only English team vying to secure his signature.

An unnamed club has entered the negotiations, which could result in a price hike.

French reports this week suggested that United’s first bid was rejected by PSG.

However, the two clubs are in negotiations, as PSG are eager to sell Ugarte to fund their own transfer moves.

