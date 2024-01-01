Tribal Football
Man Utd watching PSG midfielder Ugarte situation
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is said to be on Manchester United’s radar.

The Red Devils are eyeing a defensive midfielder to replace the departed Sofyan Amrabat.

With Casemiro also likely to leave in the summer, the Red Devils are moving ahead with transfer plans.

Per Sky Sports News and sources in France, United have already had a first bid rejected for Ugarte.

However, PSG are willing to negotiate and will be happy to sell for a slightly higher fee.

Ugarte, who is at Copa America with Uruguay, managed 37 appearances in all competitions last season.

