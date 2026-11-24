Arsenal could make a bold January transfer offer for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa.

Mikel Arteta pushed hard to reinforce his attack over the summer, but fell short in his attempts to sign LaLiga duo Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid and Julian Alvarez from rivals Atletico Madrid.

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It’s been widely reported that RB Leipzig’s Nusa, 21, is high on Arteta's wish list ahead of the January transfer window.

Nusa has shone for RB Leipzig this season, scoring six goals and laying on eight assists across his 15 games in all competitions.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal are ready to pay RB Leipzig's £66 million asking price, but they face a fresh challenge from PSG.

Luis Enrique is now also in need of a new left-sided attacker following season-ending injuries for Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The defending European champions can match Arsenal proposed offer and their interest could spark a bidding war.