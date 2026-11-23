Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly back in the transfer hunt to sign Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi.

Kroupi has emerged on the transfer radar of several huge European clubs in recent months following his impressive 2025/26 campaign with the Cherries.

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The 20-year-old finally returned to action after a lengthy injury lay off, laying on an assist for Amine Adli in their 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds on October 31, and Marco Rose has eased him back into the squad.

As per reports from TEAMtalk, French and European Champions PSG have now reignited their interest in the striker, following a serious injury to Desire Doue.

Fellow winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has already been ruled out for the season with an ACL tear, and Doue faces months on the sidelines with a similar issue.

Bournemouth are not actively looking to sell their star asset and PSG may need to pay around £80 million to seal a move in 2027.