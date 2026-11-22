Football betting analyst Frank Monkhouse offers his strongest predictions for week five of an enthralling UEFA Champions League campaign.

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It’s round five of the UEFA Champions League season, and the stars are out to shine across Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Nine matches are spread across 17:45 and 20:00 GMT kick-offs on Tuesday, including Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid vs PSV. Wednesday brings another nine ties, with Club Brugge hosting Liverpool, PSG taking on Roma, and Sporting vs Man Utd.

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Need help finding a strong prediction at fair odds? Keep reading as trusted football betting writer Frank Monkhouse explains his Champions League week five selections.

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa, Tuesday, 17:45 GMT

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa Flashscore

We open in Turkey, where English Premier League side and current Europa League champions Aston Villa aim for a fourth win in five games. Galatasaray target a third UCL victory on the bounce.

The locals lost their opening two matches, but steadied the ship with a battling 4-2 win at Lille. Okan Buruk’s team followed that with a 2-0 victory over Stuttgart at this venue last time out. Another win could drive The Lions into the top eight.

Aston Villa start the round in sixth, just three points behind current pace-setters and European champions PSG. Unai Emery’s men opened with a 3-2 away win at Club Brugge, before thrashing Fenerbahce 6-0 and Viking 3-1. They lost 3-0 at Barcelona last time.

Those results show a bet on over 2.5 goals landed in each of Aston Villa’s four UCL matches this season. The same bet returned a profit in three of Galatasaray’s four games. The spare was that two-goal win over Stuttgart.

These teams have scored 20 goals combined and conceded 15. You can back over 2.5 goals on Tuesday as a single, but it’ll work best in your midweek accumulators.

Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 4/9 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need Galatasaray vs Aston Villa to end with more than two goals scored by both clubs combined.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund, Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Flashscore

Arsenal finished the Champions League in pole position last time, before losing in the final to PSG. Will they go one better this season?

The Gunners enjoy home advantage over Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, and take confidence from a four-match unbeaten run. Arsenal kick off with three wins and a draw.

Dortmund aim for an upset in London. They’ve won three and lost one, taking six points from their previous two starts. BVB have three wins from eight meetings with Tuesday’s opponents, but their most recent was back in 2014.

Arsenal are in fantastic form, especially at home, and I fully expect them to collect another valuable three points at 4/11 with bet365.

Arsenal beat Lille 3-0 in their only other home match in this competition. Dortmund have played two away games, losing 1-0 at Bodo/Glimt before beating Sabah FK 2-1. Tuesday is a huge step up in class, and it’ll show in the result.

Tip: Arsenal win @ 4/11 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Arsenal beat Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium, you’ll beat the bookies and make a profit.

Man City vs Napoli, Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

Man City vs Napoli Flashscore

Manchester City are the pre-match betting favourites to beat Serie A side Napoli at the Etihad Stadium. Odds of 1/4 show traders expect an easy night for the Premier League club.

City have three wins and a defeat, scoring 12 and conceding seven. Napoli have three defeats and a win, with a -5 goal difference. That helps explain why an away win is as big as 17/2.

One man who will be eager to impress on the night is former Manchester United player and Scotland favourite Scott McTominay.

The 29-year-old midfielder already has three goals in this competition. He got two in a 4-3 home win over Bodo/Glimt and another when his employers lost 4-1 at Porto.

Opta Stats tell us that McTominay has scored seven goals in his previous nine appearances in this competition. He has also registered at least two shots on target in five of those games. That’s good enough for me.

He won’t be overly popular with the fans on Tuesday evening, but Scott can use that to his advantage. You can back him to score at 4/1, but I suggest taking him to have a shot on target in this match. Backers don’t need the Scot to score with that shot.

One for your Man City vs Napoli Bet Builders.

Tip: McTominay shot on target @ 5/6 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need Napoli’s Scott McTominay to have at least one shot on target at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs PSV, Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid vs PSV Flashscore

My final prediction from Tuesday’s Champions League games comes from Spain, where Real Madrid take on PSV.

Madrid last won this trophy in 2024, but they remain the tournament’s most successful team with 15 titles. Blancos now enjoy home advantage over a PSV side with just one win in four outings. Two defeats and a draw have PSV down in 24th, already eight points behind their hosts.

Real Madrid enter with a 100% record, winning all four games, scoring 13 goals, and conceding seven. PSV have scored three goals and conceded four.

I predict a strong win for the Spaniards, but unfortunately the bookies do too. The locals are as tight as 1/6 at bet365. That pushes us away from the match-winner market. Thankfully, bet365 offer a huge list of pre-match betting markets.

Kylian Mbappe has four Champions League goals so far, two shy of current leader Anastasios Douvikas of Como. The Frenchman will boost his tally on Tuesday.

Mbappe got off the mark with the opener in a 2-1 win over Inter Milan at this stadium. He has scored a goal a game so far, and is an easy man to trust in the anytime scorer market.

You can aim higher and back Mbappe to score first, but that bet could lose within minutes of kick-off. When taking the Madrid number 10 in the anytime scorer market, you’re covered for the entire match. An early wonder goal pays the same as a late tap-in.

Tip: Mbappe to score @ 3/10 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Mbappe continues his scoring run in this competition, you’ll boost your betting balance.

Sabah FK vs Barcelona, Wednesday, 17:45 GMT

Sabah FK vs Barcelona Flashscore

The mighty Barcelona enter their 636th match in European competitions, but this is the first time the Spaniards have played an opponent from Azerbaijan. How will it end?

Odds of 1/14 on an away win and 20/1 for the hosts to pull off an upset tell a story. Traders can’t see past Barca. In most circumstances, that’s a dangerous stance, but I must agree here. It would send shockwaves across European football if Sabah FK won.

Barca roll into town with three wins and one loss, including an impressive 3-0 home victory over Aston Villa on matchday four. They’ve scored 14 goals, and that attack now faces a defence that has conceded at least two goals in five of their last six European games.

As there’s no value in backing Barca to win, we must predict how they’ll win. A -1 goal handicap doesn’t appeal much, but there’s plenty to interest us in the player markets.

Raphinha has 23 Champions League goals for Barcelona. Only Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have more. The stats show that since scoring his first goal in April 2024, only Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe have more UCL goals. That’s impressive company.

Backing Raphinha to score anytime at 2/5 won’t make you rich on its own. Still, it’ll be a strong addition to your midweek multiples, including anytime scorer accumulators or Sabah FK vs Barcelona Bet Builders.

Tip: Raphinha to score @ 2/5 (bet365)

Bet explanation: Your bet is live for the entire time Raphinha is on the pitch. You need him to find the net at least once on Wednesday.

Slavia Prague vs Villarreal, Wednesday, 17:45 GMT

Slavia Prague vs Villarreal Flashscore

There hasn’t been much for Slavia Prague fans to cheer so far. The hosts enter matchday five with one draw and three defeats.

Prague have scored five goals in four games, but conceded nine. That leaky defence will be tested to breaking point by a Villarreal attack that has already scored eight. Villarreal are the 5/4 pre-match betting favourites, but it’s worth knowing they have conceded 14.

A bet on both teams to score landed in three of Villarreal’s four UCL games this season. The spare was an embarrassing 6-0 home defeat to PSG earlier this month.

Both teams scored in three of Prague’s four games. They found the net against Arsenal when losing 2-1, and are good enough to score past a nervy Villarreal defence.

Two teams who are adventurous in attack, but have struggled at the opposite end of the pitch. With a combined 23 goals conceded in four rounds, a bet on both teams to score on Wednesday will be popular.

Tip: Both teams to score @ 4/9 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You’re not interested in which team wins in Prague. If both Slavia and Villarreal score at least one goal each, you can celebrate a profit.

Club Brugge vs Liverpool, Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

Club Brugge vs Liverpool Flashscore

Liverpool visit the Jan Breydel Stadium just three days after battling Manchester United at Anfield. Manager Andoni Iraola must use his squad wisely, but I believe they have the beating of their hosts.

Liverpool won their opening three UCL games, but lost 3-2 at Fenerbahce last time, despite starting the match as favourites. The Reds returning to winning ways will be a popular pick in Wednesday accumulators.

Brugge are level on points with their opponents. The Belgians lost their opener, before reeling off three wins on the spin. Liverpool have scored three more goals than Ivan Leko’s team, but the locals have a better defence.

Interestingly, this will be the first meeting of the clubs since the 1978 European Cup final, which Liverpool won 1-0.

Club Brugge won last time, and Liverpool lost. However, history tells us that Brugge have never won four on the bounce in this competition. The Reds haven’t lost back-to-back European games in almost exactly eight years.

The Brits must tighten their defence, but they did score two goals in Turkey, and six when visiting LASK.

You can back both teams to score in a Liverpool win at 6/4, but the 4/6 available at bet365 on the points heading back to Merseyside will do just fine.

Tip: Liverpool win @ 4/6 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Liverpool outscore Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday evening, you’ll make a smart profit from this bet.

PSG vs Roma, Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

PSG vs Roma Flashscore

I wrap things up in Paris, as PSG continue their quest for a third Champions League winners medal in three years.

They beat Milan and Arsenal in the previous two finals and already sit top of the pile with a perfect record. There looks to be no stopping Luis Enrique’s stars.

PSG have scored 20 goals in four UCL starts this term, winning each match and scoring at least four goals in every game. The champions thrashed Slovan Bratislava 6-1 here, before winning 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium. They also beat Barcelona 4-2 in Paris, and Villarreal 6-0 in Spain on matchday four.

Roma started the week down in 20th, following one win, a draw, and two defeats. They’ve scored 10 goals and conceded eight. That suggests another goalfest, and I’m happy to follow on Wednesday.

A PSG attack that has scored an average of five goals per game will enjoy lining up against a Roma defence that has leaked two goals per game. Take over 3.5 goals.

Tip: Over 3.5 goals @ 10/11 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need PSG vs Roma to end with more than three goals scored by both teams combined. A 3-1 home win pays the same as a 2-2 draw or a 4-0 away win.