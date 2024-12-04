PSG president Al-Khelaifi: Salah fantastic and extraordinary, but...

Paris Saint-Germain have rubbished suggestions that Mohamed Salah is heading to the club.

The Liverpool winger is out of contract in the summer and may not sign a new deal at Anfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

As a result, he may become available as a free agent as soon as the season ends.

But PSG supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi told Sky Sports: “It's not true.

“He's a fantastic and extraordinary player, but we never thought about him, to be honest.

“We know that all the clubs would like to have him, but this rumour about us is simply false.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play