PSG president on Salah transfer: We’ve never considered him to be honest

Zack Oaten
Zack Oaten

PSG president Al-Khelaifi on Salah transfer: We've never considered him to be honest
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has denied rumours that the club are interested in signing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian’s contract runs out at the end of the season with many top sides interested in his services with negotiations set to commence on January 1st unless Liverpool offer him a new deal. 

The 32-year-old will become a free agent in the summer but even his free price tag does not entice the French champions. Al-Khelaifi  spoke to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg and dismissed any transfer speculation. 

"It’s not true. He’s a fantastic and amazing player, but we’ve never considered him, to be honest. 

"We know every club would love to have him, but this rumour about us is simply not true." 

 

